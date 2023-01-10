Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,952,000 after purchasing an additional 435,828 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $19,044,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 227,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,023,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,081,000 after purchasing an additional 168,410 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

