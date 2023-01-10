Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $505,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.76.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $208.57 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day moving average is $159.76. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

