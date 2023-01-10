Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $661,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,235 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Exelon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,924 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,839 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 12,366.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,111,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,337 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

