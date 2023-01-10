Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 614,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sysco Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

