Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $576.89 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

