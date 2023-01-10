Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 458 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

