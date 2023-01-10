Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.73.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $458.99 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $359.45 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

