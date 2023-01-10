Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 858 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

