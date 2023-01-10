Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 179.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 199.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Paychex by 614.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $117.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

