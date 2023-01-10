Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 7,983 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.58 and its 200-day moving average is $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

