Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,052 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Express by 39.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

