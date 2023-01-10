Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $100,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,077,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $100,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,077,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,486 shares of company stock worth $26,203,499. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Up 4.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Shares of CRM opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.42. The stock has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 525.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $239.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

