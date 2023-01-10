Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of D opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.