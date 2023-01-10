Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.