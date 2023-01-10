Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $1,879,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $219.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

