Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,324 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MA opened at $370.97 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.28. The company has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
