Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $373,981,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Accenture by 106.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,193,000 after purchasing an additional 502,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Accenture by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $273.75 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $383.44. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

