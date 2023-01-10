Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Realty Income by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,713,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

