Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.