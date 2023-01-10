BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $10.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

BIGC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $652.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.31.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.68 million. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

