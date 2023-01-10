Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Cut to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Biocept Price Performance

Biocept stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 32.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile



Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

