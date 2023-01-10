Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.57 on Friday. Biocept has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

