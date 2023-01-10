Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Biocept Price Performance

Shares of BIOC opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 32.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

