BioLife Solutions, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BioLife Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. The business had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLFS. Stephens reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after buying an additional 388,642 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $34,815.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,032.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $63,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $442,122.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $34,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,032.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

