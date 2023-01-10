BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0879 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0879 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $7,938.48 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00037106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00042335 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00019222 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00242001 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.08767039 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $14,745.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

