BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,289 shares of company stock worth $2,509,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackBerry Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BB opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Recommended Stories

