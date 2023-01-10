BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $19.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.
Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,123.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
