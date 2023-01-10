BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $19.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,123.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

–

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.