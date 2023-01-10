BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0781 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.