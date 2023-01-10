BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $16.20.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
