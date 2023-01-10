BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $16.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.