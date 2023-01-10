Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

