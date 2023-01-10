Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $25.66.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
