BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

BUI opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

