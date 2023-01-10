Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,132.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,132.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,101 shares of company stock worth $649,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 63,977 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 104,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

