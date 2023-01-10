Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $811.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
