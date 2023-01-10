Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $62.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.41.

BDRBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bombardier in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of BDRBF opened at $41.82 on Friday. Bombardier has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $42.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

