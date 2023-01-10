boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives $45.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHOOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

boohoo group Price Performance

boohoo group stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

