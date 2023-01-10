BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 274,620 shares of company stock worth $8,109,384 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth $39,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,908,000 after buying an additional 561,900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BOX by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 435,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,955,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in BOX by 15.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

