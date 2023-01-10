Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Critical Survey

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.04% 233.98% 82.68% Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 4 4 0 2.50 Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 311.11%. Boxed has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 487.56%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Boxed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.23 $2.05 million ($4.47) -0.50 Boxed $177.27 million 0.16 -$69.22 million ($3.02) -0.13

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Boxed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

