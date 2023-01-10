Brightworth Has $149.02 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brightworth grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.0% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brightworth owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $149,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

