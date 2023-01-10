Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,032 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,319 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

BRX opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.