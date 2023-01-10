Brokerages Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) PT at $6.00

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

ADAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $318.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.23.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

