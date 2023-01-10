Brokerages Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Target Price at $20.25

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $23.06.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 966.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 121.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 577,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 137,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

