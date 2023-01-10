Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Target Price at $67.18

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AFL opened at $71.45 on Friday. Aflac has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Aflac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.