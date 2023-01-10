Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) PT at $148.89

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $69,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 127.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after acquiring an additional 557,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $45,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.30. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

