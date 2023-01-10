Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT at $49.33

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $54.80.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 669.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

