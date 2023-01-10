Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$136.00

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$136.00.

DOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

BRP stock opened at C$105.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$109.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$99.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.38. The firm has a market cap of C$8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$1.29. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 12.5500004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

