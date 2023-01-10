Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price at $68.71

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

CPE stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.63. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $835.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 37.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

