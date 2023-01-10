Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) PT at $85.57

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.6 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

