Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) PT at $4.88

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several brokerages have commented on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 18.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 109.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Community Health Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CYH stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $615.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

