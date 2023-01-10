Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Price Target at $271.77

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $241.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.92.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

