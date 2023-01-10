Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) PT at $510.63

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 320 ($3.90) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.39) to GBX 290 ($3.53) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 415 ($5.06) to GBX 330 ($4.02) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $4.70 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

